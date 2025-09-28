The police on Sunday returned Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein's two cellular devices, which they confiscated as part of the "Qatar-Gate" investigation.

The devices were returned some six months after he was arrested and interrogated.

Klein was released from detention shortly after his arrest, but the police held on to the cellphones for the investigation.

After the devices were returned, Klein wrote on X: "'Blessed is He who frees the bound.' At long last, after six months, the two mobile devices were released and are on their way home from Lahav 433."

He pondered: "So now, the next time you see me, no need to ask if they returned my phone :) And a real question: Keep using them? Throw them away? Sell them?"