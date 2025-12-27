United Torah Judaism chief MK Yitzhak Goldknopf on Saturday evening harshly slammed an official Likud statement published after the start of Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) on Friday evening.

Likud spokesman Guy Levy on Friday evening published an official party statement reiterating the messages against Qatar Gate suspect Eli Feldstein, former military spokesman in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, and supporting Qatar Gate suspect Yonatan Urich, who served as an adviser to Netanyahu.

According to Goldknopf, this statement was unnecessary and did not need to be published on Shabbat.

"Publishing an official political message at the height of Shabbat crosses a red line and constitutes severe harm to Shabbat's sanctity and to the status quo, which are basic values of the State of Israel as a Jewish state," he fumed.

"In addition to the contents of the statement, the very decision to publish such a statement on Shabbat expresses contempt for the Shabbat-observant public and severe harm to the public. There is no justification, not political and not media-related, to violate Shabbat for the sake of managing denials and political spins."