Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded on Thursday evening to claims made by media adviser Eli Feldstein, who alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office is holding material against him and using it as leverage.

In an interview aired on Kan 11 Wednesday, Feldstein claimed that the Prime Minister’s Office keeps “files” on senior political figures, including recordings meant to be used when necessary. He further alleged that among the materials is footage showing Gallant in a confrontation with security personnel - something he says prevents Gallant from criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“When I arrive at the Prime Minister’s Office, I have one thing on my mind: how we defeat Hamas,” Gallant said in an interview with Channel 12 News on Thursday. “That’s what guided me throughout the war, especially in its early days.”

Addressing the alleged video of his confrontation with security guards, Gallant explained, “When I am physically blocked and not allowed to enter, I make sure to move forward. The guards begin their checks, and I carefully move one of them aside in the end.”

“If someone thinks they can intimidate me, let them release the video,” he added. “I have absolutely no problem with it. I am proud of everything I have done for the State of Israel and in the war against Hamas.”

Gallant emphasized that “the security guard is not at fault,” adding, “When I finished the meeting, I went downstairs and apologized to him for having hurt him.”