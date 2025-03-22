Dozens of former hostages and over 250 family members of those still held captive on Friday issued a firm demand to the Israeli government, calling for an immediate cessation of the war in Gaza and a renewed effort to bring all hostages home.

"Stop the fighting, return to the negotiating table, and fully implement an agreement that will bring back all the hostages, even at the cost of ending the war," they wrote in their appeal to the goverment.

They warned that continued military action endangers both those still alive and those already lost. "This is not a slogan, it's a reality. Forty-one hostages paid for it with their lives, and we, their families, have paid. They could have returned to our embrace and for rehabilitation, but they won't."

Criticizing the government’s approach, the signatories accused officials of prioritizing prolonged conflict over the safe return of hostages.

"The government is choosing an endless war over saving and returning the hostages, thereby sacrificing them to their deaths," they wrote, charging that "This is a criminal policy – you do not have the mandate to sacrifice 59 hostages."

They also warned that continued warfare would needlessly expand the circle of bereavement. "If you do not do this, the blood of the next hostage and the fate of all the hostages will be on your hands," they stated, urging a deal that would end the war and create a plan for the future.

The appeal comes three days after Israel launched surprise strikes against terrorist targets in Gaza early Tuesday morning. The strikes followed Hamas’ refusal to release more hostages and its rejection US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal.

Last week it was reported that under Witkoff's newest proposal, the ceasefire would be extended by 50 days and Israel would release convicted terrorists, in exchange for the release of a number of hostages.

During this period, talks would resume on the deal's second stage, which would see Israel withdraw completely from Gaza, despite Hamas' repeated violations of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile on Friday, Reuters reported that Egypt has put forward a new plan for the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza within a specified timeline.

The US has reportedly given preliminary approval to the proposal, which includes American guarantees.

Hamas has yet to respond to the Egyptian proposal, while Israeli officials said they have not received any US-backed mediation proposal.

