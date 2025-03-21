Egypt has put forward a new plan for the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza within a specified timeline, Reuters reported on Friday, citing Egyptian security sources.

The US has reportedly given preliminary approval to the proposal, which includes American guarantees.

Hamas has yet to respond to the Egyptian proposal, while Israeli officials said they have not received any US-backed mediation proposal.

"Communication channels with the mediators remain open,” an Israeli official said, as quoted by Ynet. “No Egyptian mediation proposal has been presented to us. We’re not aware of such a proposal."

Israel launched surprise strikes against terrorist targets in Gaza early Tuesday morning. The strikes followed Hamas’ refusal to release more hostages and its rejection US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal.

Last week it was reported that under Witkoff's newest proposal, the ceasefire would be extended by 50 days and Israel would release convicted terrorists, in exchange for the release of a number of hostages.

During this period, talks would resume on the deal's second stage, which would see Israel withdraw completely from Gaza, despite Hamas' repeated violations of the ceasefire.

