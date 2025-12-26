Freed hostage Agam Berger participated Thursday evening in the National Education Conference hosted by the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center and Makor Rishon at the International Conference Center in Jerusalem.

On the day marking the anniversary of the passing of Rabbi Haim Druckman, a former Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center chairman, Agam shared how she connected with his teachings during her captivity.

"It was at the moment I least expected it, while I was in the tunnel on January 24," she recounted. "We were not certain if we would be released from captivity or not, and I needed a sign and encouragement."

"Suddenly, the terrorists came and brought us two prayer books and a summary of Rabbi Druckman’s book. It was a surprising and encouraging moment. We couldn’t have asked for them to bring us anything better at that moment, and it gave us strength. I used it to understand what was right to do and what wasn’t, and today I play music for him."