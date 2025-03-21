Over the past week, IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces operated to thwart terrorism in Shechem (Nablus), in northern Samaria. As part of the operation, the forces apprehended over 15 suspects, confiscated weapons, and interrogated additional of suspects.

On Wednesday, IDF troops operated in "Madama" in Samaria to prevent stone-throwing in the area. During the operation, weapons, terror funds, and materials used for incitement were confiscated.

The IDF and security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria in order to maintain the security of citizens of the State of Israel.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF reported that during an IDF activity in Nablus, a terrorist fired toward IDF soldiers who responded with fire toward the source.

As a result of the fire, an IDF reservist soldier was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment and his family has been notified.

On Wednesday , IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held an operational situational assessment in Judea and Samaria along with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaakov Dolef, brigade commanders, and other officers.