The police have released footage from the moment National Counter-Terrorism Unit (Yamam) commandoes, together with the Shin Bet and IDF forces from the Samaria Brigade, eliminated the terrorist Ala Raouf Shetiyya, on Monday night in Shechem (Nablus).

Shetiyya carried out a ramming attack at an entrance to Nablus on May 29, 2024, in which two soldiers from the 90th Battalion were killed: Staff Sergeant Diego Gavriel Harsaj and Staff Sergeant Eliya Hilel.

Staff Sergeant Harsaj's mother, Daniella Harsaj-Gross, wrote on social media: "G-d of retribution, G-d of retribution, appear! Fair is fair."

During the operation in the structure where the terrorist was hiding, the forces identified that he had barricaded himself inside and was armed. In response, the forces opened in precise fire toward the location in order to neutralize the threat.

From the moment the terrorist fled the scene of the attack, the ISA and the IDF conducted a continuous intelligence effort, which led to the operation carried out this evening by Yamam, IDF, and ISA forces.

Additionally, during the operation, several collaborators who operated with the terrorist were apprehended by IDF soldiers.