Thousands of worshippers visited the Joseph's Tomb compound in Shechem on the eve of Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan. Entry took place accompanied by IDF forces and secured by volunteers from the Joseph's Tomb and Holy Sites Administration. The worshippers remained at the site for several hours.

Joining Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at the entry were the Kaliver Rebbe, Knesset members Tzvi Succot and Michal Waldiger of the Religious Zionist Party, Rabbi Noam Waldman, head of the Nir Yeshiva in Kiryat Arba, and Samaria brigade commander Ariel Gonen.

Those present sang and prayed for the welfare of Israeli forces. The Kaliver Rebbe led the congregation in the Shema prayer.

Yossi Dagan said at the end of the prayer, "We visited the grave of Joseph the Righteous in Shechem with thousands of Jews. This is the anniversary of the assassination of the minister Rehavam Ze'evi, a man of the Land of Israel, who was devoted to Joseph's Tomb all his life."

"First of all, we thank the Samaria Brigade forces who guard the entrance here and thereby protect the entire State of Israel. We and all the thousands who come here call on the Government of Israel to learn from Joseph the Righteous, to rely on strength and bravery to fully return to Joseph's Tomb, and to bring full sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, to the heart of the Land of Israel. From here we send a heartfelt blessing to all IDF soldiers, to all security forces, and together, with God's help, by the merit of Joseph the Righteous, from the strength of our deepest roots, to prevail - for us, for the people of Israel and for the whole world."

The Kaliver Rebbe added, "I am filled with emotion at the privilege to touch this grave of Joseph the Righteous. I want to thank my dear friend Yossi Dagan, and everyone who ensured we could visit here, all the security forces who guard and make sure we can reach the site. I come here as my grandfather, of blessed memory, would do; my grandfather was so connected to Joseph the Righteous that every Friday night he would ask those seated at his table to say any Torah teaching, and he would connect it to Joseph the Righteous because he taught us that Joseph the Righteous is the foundation, the foundation for all the good deeds we do. Here is the foundation."

"Joseph the Righteous was alone in Egypt, facing so many challenges; Joseph the Righteous teaches us that we must pray and ask, for the threats never end. God gave us the entire Land of Israel. Therefore we must go with strength and pride and demand what belongs to our people. The complete Land of Israel is ours in all the territories that are part of the Land of Israel. And, with God's help, by the merit of the Righteous, we will merit to be redeemed in a complete redemption."

MK Succot noted, "It is written about Joseph the Righteous, 'and he dragged him out of the pit.' A month ago thegovernor brought the father of a hostage here, and it seemed so far away and we were all here praying together, and now, thank God, Alon is already together with his father. Twenty-five years have passed since the abandonment of Joseph the Righteous; it's time to bring Joseph the Righteous also out of the pit to redeem this place. It cannot be that for so many years this place, so important, is still in the hands of Ishmaelites. We must end this sale of Joseph, to redeem this place."

MK Michal Woldiger stated: "May we soon merit an absolute victory over all our enemies, all the accursed terrorists, may we merit to return the hostages and the fallen and bring them to burial in Israel, may we merit a full and near redemption."