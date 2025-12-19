תיעוד הדריסה בשכם צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A group of followers of Eliezer Berland entered the Tomb of Josef in Shechem (Nablus) early on Friday morning without authorization, while clashing with Arab residents. As they were leaving, they allegedly ran over a Palestinian Arab.

Palestinian Authority security forces located the followers' vehicle, but they had fled the scene. Some were later arrested by Israeli police.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated: "Overnight, several Israeli citizens intentionally entered the territory of the city of Shechem in the Samaria Brigade's area of operations, without authorization. The citizens rammed a Palestinian Arab, who was injured and taken to the hospital for medical care. After that, the Israelis left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot."

"The vehicle was seized and will be handed over to the Civil Administration shortly. IDF forces apprehended several Israeli citizens who were transferred to the Israeli Police for further processing. We emphasize that the entry of Israeli citizens to Area A is dangerous and illegal."