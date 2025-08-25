An Israeli citizen was rescued on Monday by Civil Administration forces after entering Area A in the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb in Shechem, where he was attacked and had his vehicle stolen.

According to the military coordination and liaison unit in the area, officers responded swiftly upon receiving the report, providing immediate protection and transferring the individual to IDF forces.

Initial findings suggest that the man drove to the Joseph's Tomb compound, and shortly after leaving the site, his vehicle broke down. When he exited the car to inspect the issue, he was assaulted by a mob who then stole the vehicle.

The security forces emphasize once again that entry into Area A is illegal and poses a serious risk to personal safety.