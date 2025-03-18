Overnight (Tuesday), IDF, ISA, and Israel Police forces began operating in Shechem (Nablus) as part of the ongoing counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria.

During the activities, the forces apprehended three wanted individuals, questioned suspects, and confiscated weapons.

Throughout the night, security forces carried out additional counterterrorism activities across Judea and Samaria, during which they apprehended more than ten wanted suspects and seized numerous weapons.

During an operation by the Israel Police in Qalqilya, terrorists opened fire toward the forces. The forces eliminated one of the terrorists and struck additional terrorists.

The apprehended suspects and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the Israel Police’s Samaria and Judea District and the ISA for further processing.