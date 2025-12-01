מעצר המחבל דוברות המשטרה

During a coordinated security operation in the heart of the Shechem (Nablus) market on Monday, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian Arab suspect who was classified as a dangerous terrorist operative suspected of involvement in terror attacks and placing IEDs to be used against security forces and Israeli civilians. The suspect is affiliated with the Fatah Movement and connected with the Lions' Den terror organization.

The arrest was part of the Judea and Samaria Division's ongoing counterterrorism operation in Samaria, led by the Samaria Division in cooperation with officers from the Gideonim Unit of the Israel Police's Lahav 433, the Shin Bet, and the IDF.

According to the joint police, IDF, and Shin Bet statement, the operation was based on precise intelligence.

The forces operated undercover and blended in with the civilian traffic in Shechem's main market. At the opening stage, the officers drew their weapons and executed the arrest quickly and without casualties.

While searching the suspect, a knife was found on his body. The forces left the area following the operation, and the suspect was taken for interrogation by the security forces.