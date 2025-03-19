Over the past day, IDF troops began targeted ground activities in the central and southern Gaza Strip in order to expand the security zone and create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza. As part of the ground activities, the troops expanded their control further to the center of the Netzarim Corridor.

Simultaneously, it was decided that the Golani Brigade would be stationed in the Southern Command area and would remain ready for operations in the Gaza Strip.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz published a message on Wednesday directed at Gaza residents, stating: " Soon, the population will again be evacuated from the combat zones."

He threatened: "If the Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not removed from Gaza - Israel will act with force the likes of which you have yet not seen. "Take the advice of the President of the United States. Return the hostages and get rid of Hamas, and other options will open for you - including emigration to other places in the world for those who so wish. The alternative is total ruin and destruction."

Earlier in the day, the IDF and ISA announced the elimination of Yasser Muhammad Harb Musa who was responsible for security affairs in Hamas' political bureau and was the former head of the development office within the organization's executive committee.

According to the IDF, his role, Musa was responsible for promoting and directing terrorist activities against Israel. Throughout his years of activity, Musa was closely affiliated with senior leadership members, including Yahya Sinwar.

Additionally, the terrorist Muhammad Al-Jamasi, Head of the Hamas Emergency Committee, was eliminated.