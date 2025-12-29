The Hamas terrorist organization confirmed today (Monday) for the first time that several senior figures in the organization's military wing were killed in Israeli airstrikes in recent months.

Among those eliminated is the military spokesperson for Hamas, Abu Obaida, whose death was first reported in Israel about four months ago.

In an official statement, Hamas not only confirmed the death of Abu Obeida but also acknowledged the killing of Raed Saad - another senior figure eliminated recently - and Mohammad Shabana, the commander of the Rafah Brigade, who was killed along with Mohammad Sinwar in a tunnel in Khan Yunis.

Additionally, for the first time, Hamas released updated images of some of the senior figures who were eliminated, including a photo of Abu Obaida. For years, he had only appeared on screens wearing a mask. This marks Hamas's first public release of such images, even though the IDF spokesperson has revealed his photo several times in the past.

Also revealed for the first time is an official and updated image of Mohammad Sinwar, the former head of Hamas's military wing and the brother of Yahya Sinwar.

"Abu Obaida" served as the head of the Hamas military wing's propaganda unit and spokesperson. His real name is Khadifeh Khalout.

A Palestinian Arabic source told Sky News in Arabic after the killing that the house in Gaza City where Abu Obaida was killed had been rented only a few days before the strike.

According to the source, Abu Obaida's family, including his wife and children, were staying in the apartment that was attacked in the Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City. The source added that Hamas's military wing operatives secured the site after the attack and prevented residents from approaching to retrieve the bodies.