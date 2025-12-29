Jonathan Pollard addressed a Knesset session this week, calling for Israel to resettle the Gaza Strip with Jews, arguing that public opinion in Israel supports a full return to the territory.

Speaking in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News from the Knesset, Pollard rejected claims that such a move lacks public backing. He said that polls opposing a return to Gaza were flawed, adding, "I actually feel that the consensus would support a return to Gaza as completely as we can." Pollard said other surveys indicate broad support for a complete Israeli return to the area following the removal of what he described as its current Islamo-fascist population.

Asked how a return to Gaza could be implemented in practice, Pollard said it would require decisive leadership. He stressed the need for a strong prime minister who would clearly convey to the President of the United States that Israel would not relinquish territory gained through war. "What was achieved in blood will never be given up by us ever again," Pollard said.

Pollard warned that indecision and reliance on foreign governments to shape Israeli policy would lead to further losses. He described Gaza as a defining moment, saying that resettling Jews there would demonstrate to Israel’s enemies that attacks would result not only in defeat but also in permanent territorial loss. "If you fight us, we will not only defeat you decisively, but we will take back our land as well, permanently," he said.

Addressing the role of the US, Pollard said that President Donald Trump had provided Israel with an opportunity by lifting weapons embargoes and signaling support for decisive action. He argued that had Israel acted at that time, Hamas would have been destroyed and Israeli resettlement of Gaza would already be underway.

Pollard said his views are shaped primarily by conversations with displaced residents of Gaza envelope communities. "I look at the people first," he said. According to Pollard, all those he spoke with expressed support for a Jewish Gaza, including individuals who previously would not have considered such a position. He said they believe this is the only way to ensure long-term security for southern Israel.

He added that he does not focus on persuading Knesset members, but rather listens to citizens who have lost homes and family members and who fear renewed attacks. Pollard said ensuring their safety is his mission, saying that those he spoke with told him they could not rebuild their lives without knowing the threat would never return. He said this can only be achieved, in his words, through a "100% Jewish Gaza."

Referring again to President Trump, Pollard said the US leader respects strength and success. He called on Israel to act as a winner rather than seek permission. "The man likes winners," Pollard said of President Trump, adding that Israel should adopt an "Israel first" policy beginning with Gaza.

When asked whether he would personally consider moving to Gaza if resettlement took place, Pollard responded humorously that it would depend on the housing, adding that having grown up near the ocean, he could envision living by the sea again.