The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, on Monday convened a conference with the Senior Command Forum and brigade commanders, focusing on reviewing the inquiries into the war and implementing their findings across the Israel Defense Forces.

The conference opened with the presentation of the conclusions of an expert team led by MG (res.) Sami Turgeman, along with the steps currently being taken to implement those conclusions within the IDF.

During the conference, the Planning Directorate and the Operations Directorate delivered a series of briefings. These included lessons learned from the October 7 inquiries and their integration, the ongoing review of the war, the foundational building blocks of the IDF’s multi-year plan, its core elements, and guidelines for readiness and operational alert levels as part of an evolving security concept.

The conference concluded with remarks and a command discussion led by LTG Zamir.

The event was held as part of a broader process directed by the Chief of the General Staff to conclude the inquiries into October 7, strengthen the IDF’s foundations, and restore full operational readiness.

Addressing the commanders, LTG Zamir said the forum was convened “in order to study, draw lessons, and present the investigative process we conducted regarding the events of October 7th,” emphasizing the importance of hearing directly from commanders who play “a significant role in shaping the IDF going forward, both in the employment of troops and in force buildup capabilities.”

Referring to the upcoming multi-year plan, the Chief of the General Staff described it as “the engine driving the implementation of the lessons of October 7th and the war in the IDF,” adding, “We are in a race of learning and a race of armament, we must move forward.” He stressed that “the foundation of this multi-year plan is our people,” noting that they are being addressed “in a holistic way, including in light of upcoming legislative challenges.”

LTG Zamir noted that the IDF is currently engaged in a multi-arena operation and is required to maintain “a high level of readiness and alertness,” while strengthening professional foundations, organizational culture, norms, and the operational backbone.

“We are investigating with courage, drawing lessons, and moving forward,” he said. “The people of Israel look to us and expect us to meet the task - this is our mission and our duty.”

He added that the IDF has so far inquired into the first day of the war and the period that preceded it, and that in parallel, a training center is being established to work together with the Operations Directorate to continue reviewing the remainder of the war.

Addressing the strategic situation, the Chief of the General Staff stated that “the threats have not ended - they are changing,” while noting that Israel has altered the regional strategic balance. “The State of Israel is currently in a position of strength and strategic advantage, with the ability to return to combat at any time should we be required to do so,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, LTG Zamir told the commanders, “This forum is the command backbone of the IDF - the forum that leads the combat and delivers the IDF’s achievements. I value you and trust you. We draw lessons, improve, implement, and move forward.”