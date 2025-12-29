The IDF Spokesman has recently lost his subscription to Haaretz, according to Galei Tzahal.

This is a direct implementation of a government decision passed in November 2024, which instructs that all advertising ties with the newspaper be stopped.

The same decision also stipulates that all arms of government, its ministries, bodies and state-funded corporations are asked not to engage with zin any way.

According to reporter Doron Kadosh, this is not an isolated measure: accounts of the offices of additional senior IDF officials were also recently disconnected from the newspaper.

The government decision states that it "will not accept a situation in which the publisher of an official newspaper in the State of Israel calls for sanctions against it and supports the state's enemies in the midst of a war, at a time when international bodies challenge the legitimacy of the State of Israel, its right to self-defense, and effectively impose sanctions against it and its leaders."

According to the government, Haaretz published editorials during the war "that challeneged the State of Israel's legitimacy in the world and its right to self-defense."

It also stated that "the newspaper's publisher, Amos Schocken, spoke at the paper's conference in London in a manner supporting terror and calling for sanctions against the government as follows: 'Palestinian terrorists are freedom fighters and sanctions should be imposed on the prime minister and Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir; Netanyahu's government does not care about imposing a cruel apartheid regime on the Palestinian population.'"

"'Therefore, the government hereby declares its intention to sever all advertising relations with the newspaper Haaretz and calls on all its branches, ministries, and bodies, as well as any government corporation or body funded by it, not to engage with Haaretz in any way and not to publish any material in it.'"