Since the beginning of the war, operating across Gaza, Lebanon, and now Syria, the troops of the 55th Brigade have completed over 100 days of operational activity in the area and have successfully concluded their mission.

Operating under the command of the 210th Division, the brigade’s troops have been active over the past three months in defending the Golan Heights and within the security zone in southern Syria. During their activity in the area, the brigade’s troops carried out dozens of operations that contributed to enhancing the security of civilians of the Golan Heights.

In the coming days, the brigade’s troops will be replaced by another reserve brigade, which will continue operational activity in southern Syria and the Golan Heights.