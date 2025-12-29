The severe weather conditions over the past few days have caused an underground space in the northern Gaza Strip to be exposed, uncovering a Hamas terror tunnel.

According to a report by Ynet, the tunnel was discovered by soldiers from the Golani Brigade 12th Battalion while conducting searches after they noticed the ground collapse due to the heavy rains in the buffer zone between the Israeli border and the Al-Mawasi "Refugee" Camp.

The tunnel, located approximately 800 meters (875 yards) from the border, is currently undergoing inspection to determine its route and branches.

The IDF suspects that it is a Hamas tunnel, which was so well hidden that it was not located by the IDF during the war or before it.

The IDF stressed that the operations to locate tunnels are constantly ongoing, both on the Israeli side of the yellow line and in the buffer zone near the border fence.