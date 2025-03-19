The responsibility for the renewed hostilities in Gaza rests entirely with Hamas, and the United States stands firmly behind Israel in its next steps, stated Acting US Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea on Tuesday.

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing and quoted by Reuters, Shea addressed reports from Palestinian Arab health authorities claiming that Israeli strikes overnight had resulted in over 400 casualties.

"The blame for the resumption of hostilities lies solely with Hamas," declared Shea. She accused the terror group of rejecting every proposal and deadline aimed at extending the ceasefire and creating conditions for a lasting truce.

Shea further emphasized that US President Donald Trump has made it clear that Hamas must immediately release the hostages it is holding or face severe consequences.

"We support Israel in its next steps," she affirmed, dismissing accusations of indiscriminate attacks by the IDF.

"The IDF is striking Hamas positions," she stated. "It is well known that Hamas continues to exploit civilian infrastructure for military purposes, and the United States condemns this practice, as should others."

Israel launched the surprise strikes early Tuesday morning after Hamas refused to release more hostages and rejected US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Tuesday evening following the surprise strikes, saying, "We returned to fighting with strength, on the recommendation of security officials."

"This is just the beginning. We will continue to fight to achieve the goals of the war and the promise that Gaza will not pose a threat to Israel," he said. "From now on, negotiations will only take place under fire."

"We extended the ceasefire in the weeks in which we did not receive any hostages, we sent delegations to Doha, we accepted the proposal of US envoy Witkoff, but on the other hand Hamas rejected every proposal. I accepted the recommendation of the IDF and the security establishment to return to fighting," Netanyahu added.