Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation from the Kirya in Tel Aviv this evening (Tuesday), following the surprise airstrikes launched by the IAF against the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip early this morning.

"We returned to fighting with strength, on the recommendation of security officials," Netanyahu stated.

"This is just the beginning. We will continue to fight to achieve the goals of the war and the promise that Gaza will not pose a threat to Israel," he said. "From now on, negotiations will only take place under fire."

"We extended the ceasefire in the weeks in which we did not receive any hostages, we sent delegations to Doha, we accepted the proposal of US envoy Witkoff, but on the other hand Hamas rejected every proposal. I accepted the recommendation of the IDF and the security establishment to return to fighting," he added.