Israel is coordinating closely with the US as rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten the stability of a ceasefire with Iran.

CNN, citing an Israeli source, reported that coordination reportedly includes readiness for a possible renewed wave of strikes targeting Iran. According to the source, these plans would focus on energy facilities and the elimination of senior Iranian figures, and had largely been finalized prior to the ceasefire reached in early April.

The source told CNN that the objective of such action would be limited in scope, aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran to make additional concessions in negotiations. The source added that any move to resume military action depends on US President Donald Trump, who has expressed dissatisfaction with stalled talks and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while also indicating reluctance to enter a broader conflict.

According to the report, Israeli officials have been doubtful about the chances of success in diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. Renewed Iranian missile activity toward the Gulf earlier this week has accelerated Israeli preparations for a potential escalation.

In recent days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened a series of restricted security discussions, according to a source familiar with the matter. He has also directed ministers to refrain from making public statements regarding Iran.