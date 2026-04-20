United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee published a video message marking Israeli Memorial Day.

"America joins the people of Israel in marking the beginning of Yom Hazikaron, Israel's Memorial Day," the Ambassador said in his remarks.

He added that "America stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our indispensable partner Israel in honoring all those who risked their lives and have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending Israel, including soldiers and victims of terrorism."

"On this very special day in this small, yet mighty country under constant threat of annihilation, so many have gone through the devastating pain of losing loved ones and cherished friends. We embrace the bereaved families and the friends who are mourning and remembering those who were taken way too soon."

Huckabee stressed that "it is because of that courage and dedication of many of the fallen that Israel continues to go from Memorial Day to celebrating 78 years of Israel's Independence Day this year. May their memories forever be a blessing."