US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sunday praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentinian President Javier Milei during a joint meeting marking the signing of a series of agreements between Israel and Argentina, including the opening of direct flights between the countries and the Isaac Accords.

Huckabee opened by calling it "a distinct honor" to stand with "two of President Trump's greatest friends," saying there are no two world leaders for whom President Trump has more respect or a closer personal relationship than Milei and Netanyahu.

Representing the President of the United States, Huckabee said he brought greetings from America to "these two wonderful friends and allies."

He praised both leaders for what he described as restoring the values underpinning Western civilization and the Judeo-Christian foundation on which their nations were built, and said they stand with "moral clarity" and demonstrate courage, conviction and will.

Referring to the newly announced direct flights, Huckabee joked that he would like to be the first person to buy a ticket on El Al to Buenos Aires so he could bring back Argentinian beef, calling it "world-known" and saying "there is none better."

Huckabee also said President Trump has helped "change swords into plowshares," but added that "there can't be plowshares unless there are swords," arguing that strength creates the conditions for peace.

He praised the US partnership with Israel, saying he had never seen a partnership like the current one, and described it as an extraordinary opportunity for the United States to stand with Israel and against what he called "a menace that has plagued the world for 47 years."

Addressing Netanyahu, Huckabee thanked the Prime Minister for "extraordinary courage, leadership, and direction," and expressed hope that "the swords can soon be put aside for the plowshares," while adding that if others are unwilling to put down their swords, it is important to have a partner that understands swords may sometimes come first.

Quoting "Blessed are the peacemakers," Huckabee distinguished between "peace lovers" and "peacemakers," and thanked the leaders for their efforts.

He described the Isaac Accords as "an extraordinary opportunity" for Israel and Argentina to do something that would change "the Western Hemisphere, the Middle East, and the rest of the world," calling it of "great historic significance."

Netanyahu responded by thanking Huckabee, calling him "our great friend," and also thanked his delegation, ministers, ambassadors and all those who helped bring about the day.