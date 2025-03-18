With each day, the imperative for decisive measures against the Islamic Republic's extensive network of Islamic terrorism intensifies globally. Since its inception in the bitter winter of 1979, rooted in the ruinous ideology of Khomeinism and bolstered by Islamic and Marxist terrorists allied with the Soviet Union, this mafia regime has effectively held the world at the mercy of a Shia Islamic Caliphate dictatorship based in Tehran.

Even now, after nearly half a century, there remains a global lack of resolve to dismantle this destructive and rebellious regime. A stigma of dishonorable collaboration with this terrorist government is branded on the foreheads of numerous nations within the free and democratic realms of the 20th and 21st centuries. Democratically inclined countries have paradoxically traded with the criminal ayatollahs, supplied them with weapons, cooperated on intelligence and security matters, extradited prisoners, financed them, and even detained Iranian demonstrators to safeguard their diplomatic premises.

Numerous countries, professing to champion free speech, democracy, and human rights, have failed to publish even a single critique of this brutal regime or to conduct meaningful interviews with its opposition in their media.

Among global malefactors and despotic regimes, it is perhaps no hyperbole to state that the Islamic Republic has been fortuitous and has successfully misled the international community. From the era of its first dictator, Khomeini, who ascended to power through the aid of Islamic terrorist networks, to the present, where the second dictator, Khamenei, has maintained his rule for 36 years without the people's mandate, the Iranian populace has mounted resistance against the tyrannical, oppressive, and cruel theocratic governance 19 times. Yet, the modern civilized world has not only failed to support the democratic aspirations of the Iranian people but also betrayed them at critical moments, choosing instead to engage diplomatically with the very tyrants oppressing them.

Consequently, the Iranian citizenry is under the impression that the global community lacks a genuine commitment to eradicating Islamic terrorism and overthrowing the defiant regime of the Islamic Republic and its Shia Caliphate of Velayat-e Faqih in Tehran.

During the era of Jimmy Carter, the global media landscape was saturated with hundreds of critical reports, articles, analyses, and interviews denigrating the late, patriotic Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, seemingly orchestrated to pave the way for the ascension of Khomeini. The Shah was viewed by many as the embodiment of evil. Today, however, such narratives are conspicuously absent. The fabrications spun by the Islamic Republic's propaganda apparatus are perpetually recycled, and the term 'Ayatollah'—signifying 'Sign of God'—is liberally applied to Khamenei, positioning the oppressive regime as the legitimate representative of the Iranian populace. This represents an unimaginable stroke of fortune for these despots.

The United States has frequently fallen prey to the ruthless terrorism orchestrated by Tehran's regime, with the brutality inflicted by the Islamic Republic on American forces dwarfing the atrocities committed by Saddam Hussein and Al-Qaeda, in a proportion akin to 1 to 1000. Despite this, the U.S. engaged in covert cooperation with the Revolutionary Guards, a known terrorist entity, to topple the regimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, ultimately ceding control of these nations to the Islamic Republic!

In full view of the international community, Tehran's tyrant, Khamenei, has mobilized his vast network of Islamic terrorism, most notably orchestrating the events of October 7th against Israel, while the global media long maintained Tehran's innocence. This narrative persisted until Israel released damning evidence and documents, unequivocally exposing Iran's culpability in these events.

Since January 1979, numerous globally recognized terrorists have frequented Tehran, participating in photo ops, conducting conferences, and openly denouncing America and Israel. Despite this, a resolute international determination to topple this regime, which unabashedly supports Islamic terrorism, remains elusive. In courts across Europe, the United States, and Israel, myriad cases accusing the Islamic Republic of murder, genocide, and terrorism have led to the conviction of several of Tehran's regime leaders. Nevertheless, numerous analysts aligned with the regime continue to promote narratives of diplomacy, peace, and engagement with the Islamic Republic in Western media outlets.

The dictator in Tehran has not only engaged in schemes to assassinate Netanyahu and Trump but has also perpetuated terrorism, accelerated missile proliferation, conducted bombings, and pursued nuclear bomb development.

Over time, global public opinion has recognized how 86 million Iranians remain captive to those close to the Iranian dictator. The world has gradually come to understand that in the multi-layered autocracy of Iran, there is no distinction between reformists and conservatives; both factions are intent on sustaining the nation's corrupt and criminal governance. Moreover, the futility of negotiating with such criminals and terrorists has become apparent. Similarly, the international community has acknowledged that voting in Iran is a farce, consistently drawing less than 10% of the regime's entrenched supporters. Now, with the necessary foundations for global consensus firmly established—despite rampant censorship, betrayal, and deception—even the voices of the Islamic Republic's agents in Persian-language media abroad have begun shaping Iranian public opinion towards the imperative of regime change.

The world now recognizes that peaceful coexistence with this malignant force in the modern era is unfeasible, necessitating the removal of this rogue and criminal entity from the global stage.

Whether it be America, Israel, or their Arab allies in the Persian Gulf, all have incrementally reached the consensus that regime change in Tehran represents the only viable strategy for modern, civilized societies of this century to ensure peace, comfort, and stability in the Middle East. In the absence of such change, given the criminal ayatollahs' ambitions, the development of a nuclear bomb in collusion with their Islamic terrorist affiliates could pose a global threat. Gone are the days when entities like the BBC would aid Khomeini's rise to power in 1979; today, the collective voice of social media asserts that the task left unfinished must now be completed.

This readiness of public opinion for the emergence of a new Middle East warrants deep reflection. While America initiated the war on terrorism in 2003 without achieving its goals, there is hope that with its backing and aid, Israel will now succeed and shield the world from looming dangers. The Tehran regime is fundamentally entangled in criminality and deceit. Take a moment to envision a Middle East devoid of mullahs.

Erfan Fard,author of Regime Change in Iran, is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. an expert in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, Counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and Ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). He is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him in this twitter account @EQFARD