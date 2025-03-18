Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi reaffirmed on Monday that Tehran remains "committed" to cooperating with the United Nations' nuclear agency following discussions with Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported AFP.

Gharibabadi described the talks in Vienna as "frank and constructive," emphasizing that Iran remains dedicated to working with the IAEA while prioritizing its national security interests.

"While safeguarding its national security and interests, Iran remains committed to cooperating with the IAEA within the framework of its safeguards' obligation," he stated.

He further expressed hopes that collaboration with the IAEA would help address "the few remaining differences -- provided that external political pressures on the Agency are eliminated."

Grossi, separately, underscored the necessity of cooperation, stating that it is "indispensable to provide credible guarantees of the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program."

The meeting in Vienna followed Gharibabadi's recent discussions in Beijing, where he met with Russian and Chinese counterparts to discuss Iran's nuclear program.

After his talks with Grossi, he also met with Russian and Chinese representatives in Vienna to explore "closer and greater coordination and cooperation on issues of interest," particularly regarding the IAEA and related developments.

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities since 2019, following the decision by US President Donald Trump, in his first term in office, to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers.

In its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran recently informed the IAEA of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

An IAEA report in late February found that Iran has significantly escalated its production of near-weapons-grade uranium, with its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% reaching 274.8 kilograms, marking an increase of 92.5 kilograms since November.

Trump, whose second term in office started in January, reimposed sanctions on Tehran as part of his administration’s "maximum pressure" strategy on the Islamic Republic.

Even with the sanctions, Trump has also said he would rather reach a deal with Iran than have Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Despite the President’s recent comments on his desire to pursue a deal with Iran, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cautioned the Iranian government against engaging in talks with Washington, describing such a move as “reckless.”