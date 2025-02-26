Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of direct negotiations with the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program, AFP reported.

His statement came a day after Washington imposed new sanctions on Tehran, targeting over 30 vessels and individuals, including the head of Iran’s national oil company, for allegedly facilitating the sale and transportation of Iranian oil.

"There will be no possibility of direct talks between us and the United States on the nuclear issue as long as the maximum pressure is applied in this way," Araqchi stated during a joint press conference alongside visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Regarding the nuclear negotiations, the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is very clear. We will not negotiate under pressure, threat or sanctions," he added.

Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, in response to Donald Trump’s withdrawing the US from the agreement during his first term as President.

These steps include banning UN nuclear inspectors from the country as well as expanding uranium enrichment capabilities .

At the start of his second term, Trump reaffirmed his “maximum pressure” approach against Iran, but has also said he would rather reach a deal with Iran than have Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.