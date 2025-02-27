Survivor of Hamas captivity Eli Sharabi, who was released earlier after over a year and four months in Hamas captivity, was interviewed by Ilana Dayan on the program "Uvda" and revealed shocking moments from captivity.

According to him, while he was never a religious person, during the darkest moments, of all time, he discovered the faith.

"I am not a religious man, but there, from the moment I was abducted, every morning I recited 'Shema Yisrael,' something I never did in my life," Sharabi emotionally recounted. "The power of faith is crazy. I felt I had someone watching over me."

In the interview, Sharabi shared a look into the many troubles he went through during the 16 months in captivity. Among other things, he described how in the tunnels under Gaza he saw murdered hostage Ohad Yahalomi when he was alive but in a bad condition. Yahalomi's body was returned early Thursday morning.

Sharabi told of the brutal phycological terrorism used by Hamas throughout his activity - especially during his release, when his captors told him that he will meet his wife and daughters in Israel, even though they were murdered on October 7th.

When he reached the IDF forces, they gave him the difficult news and he had to face it.

Eli Sharabi survived nearly 500 days in captivity. He lost his daughters Yaheli and Noya, as well as his wife Lian on October 7th. Sharabi was abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri near his brother, Yossi, who was also murdered.