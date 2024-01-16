An IDF spokesman on Tuesday morning reported that the second hostage regarding whom there is concern for his life is Yossi Sharabi.

On Monday, IDF representatives arrived at the homes of the families of Itai Svirsky, Yossi Sharabi, and Noa Argamani, who were kidnapped to Gaza on the morning of the October 7 massacre and were featured in a Hamas video released earlier this week.

The IDF representatives provided the families with the information they have regarding their loved ones and the video which was released.

On Monday night, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari responded to the video, saying, "Over the last day, Hamas has published videos about hostages, cruelly exploiting innocent people being held hostage. This evening, I would like to provide an update on the information available to us about these events, after we notified the families."

"Itai, Noa, and another hostage whose family asked not to say his name, were kidnapped to Gaza in a criminal and violent manner by the Hamas terror organization on October 7th.

"While we have received a sign of life from Noa, I refer to the description that emerges from the video regarding the fate of Itai and the additional captive:

"Itai was not shot by our forces – this is a Hamas lie. The building where they were being held was not a target, and it was not struck by our forces.

"We did not know their real-time location; we do not strike in places where we know there may be hostages. In hindsight, we know we struck targets near to the location where they were being held. We are investigating the event and its circumstances, examining the images distributed by Hamas, alongside additional information at our disposal.

"Even during these difficult hours, we are in constant contact with the families, updating them with the details we know about their loved ones. We will continue to update them with every piece of verified information we have before then notifying the public.

"Hamas tries to sow fear by exploiting the fact that Israeli society sanctifies the lives of its people. ... This is our strength – our concern for our citizens and our determination to return the hostages. We are operating using every means to bring them back home and to prevent harm to them."