Today, Eli Sharabi and his brother Sharon held an emotional meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister welcomed Eli less than four weeks after his release. Starmer heard firsthand from Eli about the horrific conditions in which he was held for nearly 500 days by the terrorist organization Hamas, during which he was beaten and starved. Eli stated, "I never lost hope of returning home."

The Prime Minister expressed his deep sorrow for the murder of Eli's wife Lianne and his two daughters Yahel and Noiya, who were British nationals, as well as the murder of his brother Yossi in captivity.

Eli thanked the British Prime Minister for working in coordination with Trump and Netanyahu for over a year to secure his release, and urged him to continue doing everything possible to ensure all 59 remaining hostages are released, both the living and the deceased.

The Prime Minister said he had read the transcript of Eli's recent interview on Keshet12’s "Uvda", commenting, "It moved me and was very powerful." He added that "'inhumane' is a word that is used too often, but your experience justifies that word."

The Prime Minister affirmed that the British government "will do everything in its power to release the hostages. We will redouble our efforts." He emphasized that "this is our number one priority."

Eli presented the British Prime Minister with a framed Peter Brookes cartoon depicting him alongside Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami emerging from captivity on February 8, appearing emaciated and weak. Their condition shocked the world. The cartoon juxtaposed their image with that of three Holocaust survivors with the caption: "Never Again." Earlier this week, Eli delivered a copy of the same cartoon to U.S. President Trump in the Oval Office.

Sharon Sharabi has visited Downing Street many times previously to meet with Prime Minister Sunak and Prime Minister Starmer—and promised them he would return with Eli. A promise he has now fulfilled. Eli and Sharon will continue their efforts for the release of all 59 hostages, including their brother Yossi.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​