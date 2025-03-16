Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media office, stressed on Saturday that US strikes on the Yemen-based Houthi rebels will not deter them.

“Sanaa will remain Gaza’s shield and support and will not abandon it no matter the challenges,” he stated in a post on social media.

Meanwhile, a US official told the Reuters news agency that the US campaign of strikes against the Houthis could “last days and maybe weeks”.

The US on Saturday evening launched several strikes which targeted Houthi defense capabilities, as well as missile and drone systems.

The strikes continued overnight, as the US military attacked dozens of times in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported at least 48 fatalities and dozens of injuries.

US President Donald Trump confirmed, "Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones."

"Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going. It has been over a year since a US-flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times. Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at US aircraft, and targeted our troops and allies. These relentless assaults have cost the US and world economy many BILLIONS of dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk.”

"The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective. The Houthis have choked off shipping in one of the most important waterways of the world, grinding vast swaths of global commerce to a halt, and attacking the core principle of freedom of navigation upon which international trade and commerce depends,” Trump stressed.

He told the Houthi that “your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don't, hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before!”

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones and ballistic missiles towards cities in Israel while also targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region, in support for Gazans.

The Houthis halted their launches towards Israel with the start of the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

After the first phase of the deal ended, the rebels announced that they would resume their attacks on vessels.