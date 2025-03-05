The United States has officially implemented the designation of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement as a "foreign terrorist organization" (FTO), following President Donald Trump's executive order on the issue, which was signed in January.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, saying, "The Houthis' activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade."

"The United States will not tolerate any country engaging with terrorist organizations like the Houthis in the name of practicing legitimate international business," Rubio added.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed that Tuesday’s decision formally implements the re-designation process initiated in January.

In his first term, Trump designated the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization days before he left office in 2021.

However, then-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reversed the decision days later, shortly after the Biden administration took office, saying the move was driven by concerns that the designation could imperil the ability to deliver crucial assistance to the people of Yemen.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones and missiles towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region in support for Gazans.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.