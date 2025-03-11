The Houthi rebels in Yemen announced on Tuesday evening that they will attack any ship that violates the group's ban on Israeli vessels passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, effective immediately.

The "ban on the passage of all Israeli ships" will continue "until the crossings to the Gaza Strip are reopened and aid, food, and medicine are allowed in," said the Houthis’ military spokesperson, Yahya Saree.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Al-Arabiya reported that the United States attacked Houthi radar facilities and weapons storage sites in the port of Al-Hudaydah in Yemen.

Kan 11 News reported that, due to concerns over drone and ballistic missile launches from Yemen, the Israel Air Force raised its alert level and strengthened its air defense system, including deploying fighter jets into the air for the mission of defending the country's skies.

Despite the heightened alert, there has been no change in the Home Front Command's instructions to the public.

The statement came one day after the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, threatened that the organization may resume its attacks against Israel after it halted humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"We are committed to our position regarding the ultimatum we set for Israel regarding the resumption of aid to the Gaza Strip. Our forces are ready to carry out operations. Military measures will be carried out from the moment the deadline expires - if aid does not enter the Gaza Strip," he said.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones and ballistic missiles towards cities in Israel while also targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region, in support for Gazans.

The Houthis halted their launches towards Israel with the start of the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

After the first phase of the deal ended, al-Houthi threatened that the rebels would resume their attacks on Israel if the war in Gaza were to resume.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation in Gaza and see that the Israeli enemy is evading full commitment to the agreement [with Hamas]. The enemy's evasion of withdrawing from Rafah is a serious violation of the agreement. This is a threat to the Palestinian people and to the Egyptian people, government, and army. We were ready for military intervention when Trump threatened to bring back the war in Gaza if Hamas did not release the hostages," he said.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US during the Biden administration formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.