Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted Boxing Day at a central mall in downtown Toronto.

The protesters arrived with Palestinian flags, posters supporting the struggle against Israel and megaphones, and shouted anti-Israel slogans.

Last week, protest demonstrations targeted the Indigo chain of stores amid claims that the chain's Jewish owners made donations for lone soldiers in the IDF.

Since the October 7th massacre, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of antisemitic incidents in Canada, including terror attacks on Jewish institutions and attempted attacks on the Jewish community that were foiled by Canadian intelligence services.

Last week, another incident was reported of mezuzot being removed from apartments in a residential building in Toronto, apparently for antisemitic reasons.