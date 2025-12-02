Anti-Israel groups in Canada have launched a new anti-Israel campaign aimed at stopping a planned debate on the two-state solution, set for tomorrow (Wednesday) at Meridian Hall in downtown Toronto, as part of the Munk Debates series.

At the center of the protest is the participation of several former senior Israeli officials: former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni, former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, and former Ambassador Michael Oren.

In messages published on social media, the organizations are urging the public to send protest letters to the venue’s management and demand that the event be canceled, noting among other things that the hall is supported by the City of Toronto.

According to the groups, the event is a “racist and colonialist gathering” that, in their words, provides “a platform for Israeli politicians and occupation soldiers responsible for the massacre and genocide of the Palestinian people.”

The Israeli participants are labeled “war criminals,” and the event as a whole is portrayed as an attempt to legitimize the “occupation of Palestine” under the guise of a political discussion.