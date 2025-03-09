Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen (Likud) signed an order on Sunday instructing the Electric Company to stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip immediately.

"We will use all our means so all the hostages return and we will make sure that Hamas won't be in Gaza the day after the war," Cohen stated.

Leading up to the Minister's order to stop the sale of electricity, Israel would only transfer electricity directly to the water desalination plant in the central Gaza Strip.

The rest of the power in the Gaza Strip currently comes from generators and fuel. Since Israel stopped the flow of humanitarian aid last week, no fuel has been entering the Gaza Strip.