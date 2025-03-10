Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi threatened that the terrorist organization may resume its attacks against Israel starting tomorrow.

"We are committed to our position regarding the ultimatum we set for Israel regarding the resumption of aid to the Gaza Strip. Our forces are ready to carry out operations. Military measures will be carried out from the moment the deadline expires - if aid does not enter the Gaza Strip."

On Friday, al-Houthi issued an ultimatum to Israel after humanitarian aid to Gaza was stopped.

"We will give a deadline for four days. This deadline is for the (Gaza ceasefire) mediators for their efforts," al-Houthi stated. "If the Israeli enemy after four days continues to prevent the humanitarian aid into Gaza and continues to completely close the crossings, we will resume our naval operations against the Israeli enemy," he added.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen began attacks on international shipping in the region in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, acting in support of their fellow Iranian proxy terrorist organization Hamas. The Houthis have also launched drones and ballistic missiles toward cities in Israel multiple times over the last year and a half.

The Houthis halted their launches towards Israel with the start of the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

After the first phase of the deal ended, al-Houthi threatened that the rebels would resume their attacks on Israel if the war in Gaza were to resume