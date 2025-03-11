IAF fighter jets struck radars and detection assets used for constructing aerial intelligence assessments in southern Syria overnight Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

In addition, command positions and military sites containing weapons and military equipment belonging to the Syrian Regime in southern Syria were struck.

“The presence of these assets in southern Syria posed a threat to the State of Israel and IDF activities. These targets were struck in order to eliminate future threats,” said the IDF statement.

The statement followed Syrian media reports on Monday night of strikes in the towns of Saasaa and Qatana in the Damascus area.

Earlier, Syria reported strikes targeting military facilities of the former Assad regime in the southern part of the country.

Last week, the IDF confirmed a strike on weapons belonging to former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

"Due to recent developments in the area, it was decided to strike military infrastructure at the site. The IDF continues to monitor developments in the area and will act as necessary in order to defend the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF said at the time.

Two weeks ago, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israel was striking targets in Syria, saying, "The air force is currently striking with force in southern Syria as part of the new policy we have defined of demilitarizing southern Syria—and the message is clear: we will not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon."

"We will not compromise the security of our citizens. Any attempt by Syrian regime forces or terrorist organizations in the country to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire," he added.

That confirmation came as the IDF struck military targets in southern Syria including command centers and multiple sites containing weapons.