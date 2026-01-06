The fifth round of talks between Israel and Syria in Paris under American auspices has concluded, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported today (Tuesday).

According to Ravid, an Israeli official expressed satisfaction with the talks and said that the Syrian side agreed to meet more frequently to quickly reach agreements and that both countries would undertake confidence-building measures. In addition, both countries expressed a desire "to reach a security agreement under Trump's vision for the Middle East."

The discussions in Paris marked the first round in nearly two months and the fifth overall. The talks had been paused due to significant gaps between the sides and the resignation of Israel’s previous lead negotiator, former Minister Ron Dermer.

The negotiations between Israel and Syria are being encouraged by the Trump Administration, which is seeking to stabilize the security situation along the Israel-Syria border. The effort is being led by President Trump’s Syria envoy, Tom Barrack.