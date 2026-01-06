The Governments of the United States of America, the State of Israel, and the Syrian Arab Republic issued the following report regarding recent diplomatic engagements conducted under US auspices.

“Senior officials from Israel and Syria met in Paris under US leadership. The discussions were enabled by President Donald J. Trump’s leadership in the Middle East and focused on respect for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, Israel’s security requirements, and the promotion of prosperity for both nations."

“During the meetings," the report stated, “the State of Israel and the Syrian Arab Republic reaffirmed their shared commitment to work toward lasting security and stability arrangements that serve the interests of both countries."

The two sides announced that they “agreed to establish a joint fusion mechanism, defined as a dedicated communication cell, to enable immediate and continuous coordination. This mechanism will address intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and commercial opportunities, operating under the supervision of the United States."

They continued to say that the “joint mechanism is intended to provide a structured platform for the prompt resolution of disputes and to prevent misunderstandings through direct and ongoing communication."

The US announced that it “welcomed these developments and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the implementation of the agreed understandings, as part of broader efforts to advance enduring peace in the Middle East, noting that respectful and constructive cooperation between sovereign nations creates conditions for stability and economic growth."

The report concludes by stating that “this joint understanding reflects the spirit of the Paris meeting and the determination of the parties to open a new chapter in their relations, with an emphasis on long-term benefits for future generations."