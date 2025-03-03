The IDF has confirmed a strike on weapons belonging to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck a military site where weapons belonging to the previous Syrian regime were stored in the area of Al Qardahah in Syria," an IDF statement read.

"Due to recent developments in the area, it was decided to strike military infrastructure at the site.

"The IDF continues to monitor developments in the area and will act as necessary in order to defend the citizens of the State of Israel."

Earlier, reports said that IAF fighter planes struck near the port city of Tartus, Syria.

Al Jazeera confirmed that the target was an aerial defense unit belonging to the Assad regime and located near Tartus.