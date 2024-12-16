Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to resign on Monday, according to media reports.

The move is expected to take place after the surprise resignation tonight of his finance minister, Chrystia Freeland.

If the prime minister resigns, Canada will go to the polls ten months before the legal deadline and in light of the strengthening of the right-wing party, which has been in opposition in recent years.

The finance minister's decision to resign follows a dispute with Trudeau over how to deal with the Trump administration, that wants to promote tariffs on imports to the US, which would severely harm the Canadian economy.

Polls in Canada predict a victory for the conservative party, which is considered a strong supporter of Israel.

Opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, expressed strong support for Israel and on the possibility of attacking Iran, said that if Israel crushes this regime, such an act would be “a gift by the Jewish state to humanity."

At the same time, throughout the war, Poilievre often spoke about the rise of antisemitism in Canada.