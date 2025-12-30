A sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in Canada since the October 7th massacre has generated growing alarm within the country’s Jewish community. Concerns have intensified further in recent weeks following the terror attack at Bondi Beach in Australia and the exposure of a Hamas terror network in Europe that had planned attacks against Jewish targets.

Against this backdrop, the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma has launched a new initiative aimed at encouraging Canadian Jews to relocate to Tulsa. The program, titled “Lech L’Tulsa,” (Got to Tulsa in Hebrew) offers financial and logistical support to those considering emigration due to concerns over personal safety amid escalating antisemitism.

Under the initiative, eligible participants may receive up to $4,000 in assistance - including a $2,000 grant from the Tulsa Tomorrow program and an additional $2,000 from the Jewish Federation - along with legal guidance on immigration matters and support for integrating into the local Jewish community. The effort is designed to strengthen Tulsa’s Jewish population by attracting young Jewish families from Canada.

The initiative follows troubling data released by B’nai Brith Canada, which reported 6,219 antisemitic incidents nationwide in 2024 - the highest number recorded since tracking began. The figure represents an increase of approximately 124 percent compared to 2022.