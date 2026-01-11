An unusual incident occurred on an Air Canada Rouge flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Moncton when the aircraft was forced to return to the gate after passengers reported hearing screams and banging from the cargo hold.

According to reports, the aircraft, Flight AC1502, was already taxiing toward the runway for takeoff when passengers noticed suspicious noises coming from beneath the cabin floor.

The flight crew was alerted and immediately diverted the plane back to the terminal. Upon opening the cargo hold, airport personnel discovered a ground handling worker who had been accidentally trapped inside before the doors were sealed.

The worker was rescued in stable condition, and fortunately the incident ended without injuries. However, due to an internal investigation and safety procedures, the flight was canceled and passengers were rebooked on alternative flights.

Air Canada has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the serious malfunction, which could have ended in disaster had it not been for the alertness of the passengers.