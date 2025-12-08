Miriam Mattova, a Slovakian-Canadian model and former Miss Slovakia, spoke about a troubling encounter in Toronto where an Uber driver kicked her out of the car for speaking about her recent visit to Israel. The incident occurred on November 30th, after the driver overheard her talking on FaceTime about her visit to Israel, and refused to continue the ride, citing her Jewish identity. Mattova told Ynet that she is now considering moving to Israel after this experience and is speaking out about the rise in antisemitism.

Mattova was speaking to a friend on FaceTime in the back of an Uber when the driver abruptly stopped the car at a busy intersection, telling her to get out. Initially confused, Mattova was told by the driver that she was uncomfortable continuing the ride. When she pressed further, the driver explained bluntly, "I don't drive Jews."

Mattova immediately ordered another Uber and filed a complaint with the company alongside her friend. However, she reported that it took several days for Uber to respond, and the company only acted after media attention led to action. Four days later, Uber contacted her and issued an apology, stating that they would reach out to the driver to ensure it didn't happen again and that her fare would be refunded.

"I think when dealing with a serious incident involving hate, there needs to be action within 24 hours," Mattova told The National Post. "Anything less allows prejudice to be expressed freely. What happened to me was a direct act of antisemitism, and it's important to speak about it openly."

Uber stated that discrimination was not tolerated and that they had taken "appropriate action" against the driver, though they declined to specify what actions were taken. Matova, however, expressed concern that Uber refused to clarify whether the driver was still active, citing the company's emphasis on the driver's privacy rights.

Throughout the interview, Mattova displayed photos from her recent trip to Israel, where she visited the Western Wall and the Gaza border communities. She works with the "Friends of Israel" organization, which supports survivors of the October 7th attacks and soldiers dealing with PTSD. Matova shared that the organization had raised $55 million over two years to ensure that people could receive help within three days instead of waiting months. "This work connected me to families and survivors in a way I never expected," she said. "Helping Israelis is my mission."

Her work with the organization deepened the shock of her experience in Canada. "I thought Canada was safe," she said. "Now I am careful about what I say in public, even in a taxi. It breaks my heart and reminds me of Germany in 1938."

Mattova’s grandmother had warned her about the early signs of hate long before the war fully broke out. "She told me scary stories about what happened, even a year or two before the war began," Mattova recalled. "Moments like these immediately bring me back to what she warned me about. If we allow these things to go unchallenged, will they come back? That’s the question that keeps me alert. Where are we heading?"

Her lawyer, Howard Levit, criticized Uber’s slow and opaque response. "Uber never confirmed whether the driver was fired," Levit said. "If there are no consequences, this will happen again." He called for immediate dismissal of the driver, a commitment from all drivers to a strict non-discrimination policy, and a donation from Uber to an organization helping trauma victims in Israel. "An Uber donation would show that they aren't indifferent to the situation," said Mattova. Levit also pointed out that the media attention was the reason for the company's response. "Without the National Post publishing the story, there would have been no response," he said.

Mattova expressed concerns about using the Uber app in the future. "For now, I will ask for help from friends or use different apps," she said. "I'm also considering moving, maybe to Israel."

Levit sees the incident as part of a broader change in Canada. He believes antisemitism has become more overt and even normalized, with law enforcement's responses being inconsistent. When asked if he would consider leaving the country, Levit said no, but noted that many people he knows are considering it.

Mattova described the incident as a warning sign about what happens when prejudices are left unchecked. "History shows where silence leads," she said. "That’s why we can’t ignore it."