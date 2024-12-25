Rachel Bendayan, a Canadian Member of Parliament representing the district of Outremont in Montreal, has been named Canada’s new Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety following a December 20 cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Jewish News (CJN) reported.

Bendayan, 44, a lawyer and long-time Liberal activist, first entered Parliament in a 2019 by-election, succeeding former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair in Outremont. She has since been re-elected twice.

Her appointment marks a historic milestone as Bendayan becomes Canada’s first Sephardi woman in cabinet. She previously served as Parliamentary Secretary to then-Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who shocked Canadians by resigning last week , prompting the cabinet reshuffle.

At her swearing-in ceremony, Bendayan highlighted the alarming rise in antisemitic incidents, including a recent firebombing of Montreal’s Beth Tikvah synagogue and shootings at Jewish schools in her own riding.

“It seems that the violence arose from strong pro-Palestine sentiments and dissatisfaction with the situation in Gaza, and related anger against the Israelis present,” she said, according to CJN.

Bendayan announced a forthcoming national summit on antisemitism to address these issues.

As the Liberals brace for the next election, Bendayan is likely to play a key role in Trudeau’s strategy to maintain support in Quebec and beyond. However, with her new responsibilities in the official languages and public safety portfolios, she faces immense pressure to deliver tangible results in a time of political and social unrest.