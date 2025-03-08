Report: Hamas agrees to extend first stage of ceasefire deal

The Hamas murderous terror organization agrees to US initiative to extend first stage of ceasefire deal in exchange for the release of several living hostages, Al Hadath reported.

The report also said that the progress in negotiations between Hamas and the US forced Israel to announce that a delegation would leave for Qatar on Monday.

Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi responded to the report saying that the news claiming that the negotiators were informed that Hamas agreed to a temporary ceasefire was untrue. He also said that Hamas is committed to the deal which has already been agreed upon, and to its second stage.

Earlier on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed: "Israel has accepted the invitation of the mediators backed by the US, and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an effort to advance the negotiations."

Heading the delegation will be M. from the ISA. Among the delegation's members are Gal Hirsch; Netanyahu's diplomatic adviser Ophir Falk; and professional teams from the IDF and Mossad.

Also on Saturday night, Kan News reported that an Israeli source confirmed reports that the US initiated a proposal to release ten living hostages from Hamas captivity, in exchange for a two-month extension of the ceasefire in Gaza,

The source noted that the negotiations between the US and the Hamas terror group are being held through mediators Egypt and Qatar - without any involvement on Israel's part.

"The negotiations are being held above our heads," the source said.

Earlier, a Hamas spokesperson reported on the terror group's Telegram channel that there are "positive signs" in negotiations for a continued ceasefire and the second stage of the deal with Israel, which would see Israel fully withdraw from Gaza.