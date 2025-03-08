The Hamas terror group on Saturday claimed that "there are positive indications regarding negotiations on the second stage of the deal."

"We confirm our willingness to enter into negotiations on the second stage in order to achieve the demands of our people, and we call to increase efforts to provide aid to the Gaza Strip and to remove the siege on our nation," a Hamas spokesperson said.

An Israeli source said that Israel "is not familiar" with any progress on negotiations for the second stage of the deal. Diplomatic sources also noted that the defense echelon is preparing to renew fighting in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening will hold a situational assessment by telephone to discuss the negotiations. Participating in the conference are Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Ron Dermer, and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri. Also attending are IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, ISA chief Ronen Bar, Mossad chief Dadi Barnea, Major General Nitzan Alon, and Coordinator for the Captive and Missing Gal Hirsch.

A diplomatic source recently said that special envoy Steve Witkoff is not expected to arrive in the region soon, and will come only when there are ends which need to be tied up. "There is no progress we are aware of," the source said.