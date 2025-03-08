Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Saturday night said that a delegation would leave for Qatar on Monday to advance negotiations for the second stage of a deal with the Hamas terror group.

"Israel has accepted the invitation of the mediators backed by the US, and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an effort to advance the negotiations," a statement from Netanyahu's office confirmed.

The deal aims to free the hostages who were brutally kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre, in exchange for a massive release of dangerous convicted terrorists and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Heading the delegation will be M. from the ISA. Among the delegation's members are Gal Hirsch; Netanyahu's diplomatic adviser Ophir Falk; and professional teams from the IDF and Mossad.

The announcement follows a Saturday night discussion of the subject, which touched on attempts to advance the negotiations. The matter will be raised Sunday at a Cabinet meeting.

Saturday night's situational assessment was held by telephone and focused on the negotiations. Participating in the conference were Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Ron Dermer, and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, as well as IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, ISA chief Ronen Bar, Mossad chief Dadi Barnea, Major General Nitzan Alon, and Coordinator for the Captive and Missing Gal Hirsch.

On Friday, a Hamas delegation arrived in Qatar to advance discussions on the second stage of the deal.